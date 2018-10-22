Report: Facebook wants to buy major cybersecurity company

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is searching for a major cybersecurity company to purchase, according to The Information sources.
The social networking giant has reportedly already talked to several unnamed players about a possible buyout, which could happen before the end of the year.
Purchasing a cybersecurity company could help Facebook avoid any more platform hacks that are costly in both business and PR.
Facebook shares are up 0.5% premarket to $154.87.
Cybersecurity stocks: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) +1% premarket, FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) +2.5%, Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) +0.8%, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).
