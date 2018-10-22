Cellect Bio up 20% premarket enhanced ApoTainer process

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) is up 20% premarket on average volume following its announcement of a new technology that it says maximizes the scalability and efficacy of ApoTainer manufacturing.

The breakthrough pertains to optimized FasL-coated magnetic beads that produce a dramatic increase in the interactions between the selecting agent and the cells. The company says the enhancement is significantly more efficient and cost-effective than current methods of cell selection (for example, T cell depletion), adding that donated stem cells can be transplantable in less than six hours in a simple bedside process.