More on Bank of Marin Bancorp Q3: 2-for-1 stock split, early deb redemption

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will split its stock, two-for-one, on Nov. 27 to shareholders of record on Nov. 9, 2018, as a way to expand and diversify its investor base.

BMRC redeemed early one of two subordinated debentures assumed as part of its NorCal Community Bancorp acquisition; accelerated unaccreted purchase discount of $916,000 will have a one-time impact on Q4 net interest income interest, but won't affect capital ratios materially.

Q3 EPS of $1.23 beats consensus by 6 cents, and rises from $1.12 in Q2 and 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Loans rose to $1.73B at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $1.72B at June 30, 2018; new loan volume of $52.6M vs. $42.3M in Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest income $23.5M vs. $22.8M in Q2 and $18.8M a year ago.

Q3 tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.97% vs. 3.92% in Q2 and 3.77% a year ago.

Q3 ROE 11.2% vs. 10.5% in Q2 and 8.4% a year earlier.

