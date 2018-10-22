Lennox missed Q3 estimates, updates FY2018 outlook

Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports adjusted revenue growth of 2% to $1.02B in Q3.

Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue grew 1% to $595M.

Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue increased 2% to $276M.

Refrigeration segment revenue up 4% to $153M.

Adjusted gross margin rate -50 bps to 29.4%.

Total segment margin fell 80 bps to 15.2%.

The company expects $100M of stock repurchases during Q4.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: +2% to +4%; Adjusted revenue: +4% to +6%; Adjusted EPS: $8.70 to $9.10; GAAP EPS: $8.11 to $8.51; Tax rate: 22% to 24%; Share count: ~41M; Capex: ~$100M; Stock repurchase: $450M

