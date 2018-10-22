Halcon Resources +5% as Fir Tree calls on company to explore sale

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) +5.5% pre-market after shareholder Fir Tree Capital issues an open letter calling on the company to explore a sale.

Fir Tree, which owns ~7.2% of HK's outstanding shares, compliments HK's progress to date, highlights the market's significant lack of appreciation for HK's share price and urges the company to take specific additional steps to maximize long-term shareholder value, including exploring a sale.

If HK's midstream and Pecos County assets are sold and proceeds are used to de-lever and buy back stock, HK's share price "could appreciate considerably," the letter says.