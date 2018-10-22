Morgan Stanley warns on freight sector

Morgan Stanley is the latest firm to see headwinds for the freight transportation sector heading into 2019.
The MS gloom covers freight brokers, railroad stocks and parcel names. The freight sector as a whole is lowered to a Cautious rating, per Bloomberg.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) are downgraded to Underweight from Equal-weight, while Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is taken to Equal-weight from Overweight. In premarket action, GWR and ODFL are down ~1.5% and UNP has peeled away about 1%.
