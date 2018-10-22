KLX Energy to buy Motley Services for $148M

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) agrees to acquire Motley Services, a large diameter coiled tubing service provider serving customers primarily in the southwestern U.S., for $148M.

To help fund the deal, KLXE says it will launch a private offering of $250M in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025.

KLXE also says it expects Q3 revenue of $120M and adjusted EBITDA of $26.5M, representing respective Y/Y increases of 35% and 188%; Motley's Q3 revenue and EBITDA are estimated at $33M-$35M and $11M-$12M, respectively.