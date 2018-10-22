FTC clears Praxair-Linde merger with conditions

The Federal Trade Commission will require Praxair (NYSE:PX) and Linde (OTCPK:LNEGY) to divest assets in nine industrial gases product markets in numerous geographic markets in the U.S., as part of a settlement that resolves charges that their proposed $80B merger likely would be anticompetitive.

The two will offload the required facilities within four months of signing the agreement containing consent orders.

It includes divestments in bulk liquid oxygen, bulk liquid nitrogen, bulk liquid argon, bulk liquid carbon dioxide, bulk liquid hydrogen, bulk refined helium, on-site hydrogen, on-site carbon monoxide, and excimer laser gases.