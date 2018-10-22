China tech names lead premarket gainers

JTPY +143% on acquisition by NCR.

NETE +65% on the launch of a secure and compliant payment processing offering aimed at the legal cannabis industry.

CLGN +61% on deal for 3D bioprinting of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants.

ARII +51% on merger agreement.

TOPS +38% .

SLS +28% on positive final data in triple negative breast cancer patients from phase 2b clinical trial.

DCIX +25% .

DVAX +19% on SD-101 + Keytruda data in melanoma.

SEED +18% on share subscription agreement with Longhan Investment Management.

SINO +18% .

AYTU +17% .

ESEA +16% .

GLBS +16% .

MYSZ +13% on partnering with lightspeed, to provide access to its MySizeID™ mobile measurement solution to e-retailers worldwide.

VTVT +10% .

HCHC +9% on possible sale of Global Marine.

IGC +9% .

CRMD +7% .

YNDX +7% on receiving offers after Sberbank denial.

MOMO +7% .

NVIV +7% on collaborating with privately held Q Therapeutics.

PDD +7% .

SOGO +7%.

TROV +6%.