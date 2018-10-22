China tech names lead premarket gainers

JTPY +143% on acquisition by NCR.
NETE +65% on the launch of a secure and compliant payment processing offering aimed at the legal cannabis industry.
CLGN +61% on deal for 3D bioprinting of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants.
ARII +51% on merger agreement.
TOPS +38%.
SLS +28% on positive final data in triple negative breast cancer patients from phase 2b clinical trial.
DCIX +25%.
DVAX +19% on SD-101 + Keytruda data in melanoma.
SEED +18% on share subscription agreement with Longhan Investment Management.
SINO +18%.
AYTU +17%.
ESEA +16%.
GLBS +16%.
MYSZ +13% on partnering with lightspeed, to provide access to its MySizeID™ mobile measurement solution to e-retailers worldwide.
VTVT +10%.
HCHC +9% on possible sale of Global Marine.
IGC +9%.
CRMD +7%.
YNDX +7% on receiving offers after Sberbank denial.
MOMO +7%.
NVIV +7% on collaborating with privately held Q Therapeutics.
PDD +7%.
SOGO +7%.
TROV +6%.
NIO +6% after Credit Suisse initiation.
