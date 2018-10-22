On the Move | Top News

China tech names lead premarket gainers

|By:, SA News Editor

JTPY +143% on acquisition by NCR.

NETE +65% on the launch of a secure and compliant payment processing offering aimed at the legal cannabis industry.

CLGN +61% on deal for 3D bioprinting of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants.

ARII +51% on merger agreement.

TOPS +38%.

SLS +28% on positive final data in triple negative breast cancer patients from phase 2b clinical trial.

DCIX +25%.

DVAX +19% on SD-101 + Keytruda data in melanoma.

SEED +18% on share subscription agreement with Longhan Investment Management.

SINO +18%.

AYTU +17%.

ESEA +16%.

GLBS +16%.

MYSZ +13% on partnering with lightspeed, to provide access to its MySizeID™ mobile measurement solution to e-retailers worldwide.

VTVT +10%.

HCHC +9% on possible sale of Global Marine.

IGC +9%.

CRMD +7%.

YNDX +7% on receiving offers after Sberbank denial.

MOMO +7%.

NVIV +7% on collaborating with privately held Q Therapeutics.

PDD +7%.

SOGO +7%. 

TROV +6%. 

NIO +6% after Credit Suisse initiation.

