AVEO down 4% on mid-stage tivozanib data in kidney cancer

AVEO Oncology (AVEO -4.4% ) is down out of the gate this morning following the presentation of Phase 1b/2 data at ESMO on FOTIVDA (tivozanib), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -5.6% ) OPDIVO (nivolumab), in patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The objective response rate (ORR) was 56% (n=14/25) in patients who had received at least one prior line of therapy, including one complete responder. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 96% (n=24/25). Most patients showed cancer control for at least 48 weeks. 72% (n=18/25) experienced tumor shrinkage at least 25%.

In the CheckMate-214 study, the overall survival at year 1 for Opdivo + Yervoy was 80% and 75% at 1.5 years. The ORR was 42% including a 9% complete response rate.

Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing toxic side effects.

