Zai Lab' ZEJULA for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer approved in Hong Kong

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announces that its ZEJULA (niraparib), an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor is approved in Hong Kong for adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high grade serous epithelial ovarian cancer who are in a complete response or partial response (CR or PR) to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Unlike other PARP inhibitors approved in Hong Kong, ZEJULA does not require BRCA mutation or other biomarker testing prior to administration.

Zai Lab expects to launch ZEJULA in Hong Kong in 4Q18.

The approval was based upon the international Phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial sponsored by TESARO, Inc.