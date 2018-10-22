Nike seen as 'well-insulated' from tariff threat

Oppenheimer sees Nike (NYSE:NKE) as "well insulated" from the threat of incremental U.S. tariffs on items manufactured in China.

The analyst team notes that footwear and apparel manufactured in China and sold in the U.S. represents just 10 to 15% of total production in the targeted categories. Importantly, Nike also has the ability to shift production to other Asian manufacturing sites outside of China.

Oppy notes that Nike also has significant pricing power with consumers to give it a backstop to absorbing tariff costs.

Nike is rated by Oppenheimer at Outperform.