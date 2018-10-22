Origin Agritech +20% as new strategic investor buys 1.4M shares

Origin Agritech (SEED +22.4% ) pops at the open following news that new strategic investor Longhan Investment Management agrees to purchase nearly 1.4M common shares for an aggregate purchase price of nearly $7.5M.

Last week, Origin and Longhan said they would work together to start the commercialization of Integrated Saline-Alkaline Land Reclamation technology in 2019, both in China and globally.

Origin and Longhan say they plan to integrate seed treatment, soil treatment technologies, and seed breeding and biotechnology, as well as Origin's agricultural business platform.