More on TCF Financial Q3: NIM ticks down Q/Q, ROACE improves

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Q3 EPS of 51 cents exceeds consensus by 3 cents; Q3 EPS increases from adjusted EPS of 49 cents in Q2 and 29 cents in Q3 2017.

TCF -0.6% in early trading.

Q3 net interest income $249.1M vs. $250.8M in Q2 and $234.1M in Q3 2017; net interest margin of 4.66% slips 1 basis point from Q2 and is up 5 bps from a year ago.

Q3 noninterest income of $116.4M rose 2.1% from Q2 and 6.6% Y/Y; increases from both periods were primarily due to increased leasing and equipment finance non-interest income, partially offset by decreased servicing fee income due to the continued run-off in the auto finance serviced for others portfolio.

Auto finance portfolio run-off of $328.1M in Q3 and $924.5M YTD.

Adjusted return on average common equity of 14.44% vs. 14.11% in Q2 and 8.44% a year ago.

