Scorpio Bulkers lower after Q3 earnings

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT -0.6%) trades down 0.55% after the company misses Q3 estimates.
The company says its Kamsarmax fleet earned $13,649 per day during the quarter and the Ultramax fleet earned $11,342 per day.
For voyages fixed for Q4, the Kamsarmax fleet is at ~$14,382 per day for 49% of the day and the Ultramax fleet is at ~$13,388 per day for 47% of the days.
The Company had ~$58M in cash and equivalents.
The Company repurchased ~1.5M common shares at an average cost of $6.84/share totaling $11.9M.
Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02/share, payable on or about December 14, 2018.
Previously: Scorpio Bulkers misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 22)
Previously: Scorpio Bulkers declares $0.02 dividend (Oct. 22)
