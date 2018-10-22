Scorpio Bulkers lower after Q3 earnings

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT -0.6% ) trades down 0.55% after the company misses Q3 estimates.

The company says its Kamsarmax fleet earned $13,649 per day during the quarter and the Ultramax fleet earned $11,342 per day.

For voyages fixed for Q4, the Kamsarmax fleet is at ~$14,382 per day for 49% of the day and the Ultramax fleet is at ~$13,388 per day for 47% of the days.

The Company had ~$58M in cash and equivalents.

The Company repurchased ~1.5M common shares at an average cost of $6.84/share totaling $11.9M.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02/share, payable on or about December 14, 2018.

