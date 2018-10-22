Investors size up Netflix after $2B debt deal

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is down 1.49% after announcing that it plans to raise $2B more in debt to fund content acquisitions and potentially make M&A moves.

Interestingly, the debt is being split between U.S. dollar-denominated notes and Euro-denominated notes.

The company has an investor call scheduled for noon to discuss more details.

Pricing on the new notes is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Ratings watch: Moody's long-term credit rating on Netflix already sits in "speculative" territory at Ba3.

