What to expect from 3M earnings?

"3M Company Reports Earnings Under a 'Death Cross'," reads a headline from Investopedia, ahead of the company's quarterly results due tomorrow.

While 3M (MMM +0.7% ) is expected to benefit from solid product offerings, R&D costs remain a drag, as well as increased costs of retirement benefits, raw materials inflation and interest expenses.

The stock closed Friday, Oct. 19, at $199.85, down 15.1% year to date and in bear market territory at 23.1% below its 2018 high of $259.77 set on Jan. 26.

A "death cross" was also confirmed on April 30 when the 50-day simple moving average fell below the 200-day simple moving average, indicating that lower prices lay ahead.