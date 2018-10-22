Terreno Realty boosts revolving credit line, cuts interest rates in new credit pact

Oct. 22, 2018 9:51 AM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)TRNOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Terreno Realty (TRNO -0.1%) closes $400M senior credit facility to replace its existing $350M senior credit facility.
  • Revolving credit increased to $250M from $200M with maturity extended two years to October 2022; new current interest rate reduced to LIBOR + 1.05% and a facility fee of 15 basis points from 1.35% plus unused fee of 20 bps.
  • $150M term loans' new interest rate cut 10 bps to LIBOR +1.20%; maturity dates on outstanding term loans unchanged.
  • Previously: Terreno Realty acquires industrial property for $3.5M (Oct. 18)
