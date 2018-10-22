Stocks squander opening gains

Stocks have surrendered their opening gains to turn lower, failing to follow through after Chinese stocks soared overnight, sparked by new government proposals to cut personal income taxes amid signs of a slowing economy; S&P -0.4% , Dow -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.1% .



China's Shanghai Composite closed +4.1% in the index's largest gain since March 2016; markets are mixed elsewhere, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and Japan's Nikkei closing +0.3% but France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX flat.

In U.S. earnings news, Hasbro -5.7% after missing top and bottom line estimates, and Halliburton -2.3% despite narrowly beating Q3 expectations.

S&P sectors are mixed, with the communication services ( +0.4% ) and tech ( +0.3% ) groups topping the early leaders while energy ( -0.8% ) and industrials ( -0.3% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices have ticked higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.90% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 3.18%.