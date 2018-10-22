Digging deep into trucking data

Oppenheimer digs deep into commercial vehicle data this morning.

Oppenheimer on trucks: "North American Class 8 truck orders set an all-time record in 3Q (+111% YTD through preliminary September). Despite an improving supply chain, robust orders drove record-level backlog and lead times (nearly 10 months, vs. 7.6 months in June), which should translate to sustained or higher build rates well into FY19. China sales declined in 3Q (the first time since 2015) and should draw outsized focus during earnings. The outlook for medium duty (Class 6/7) in North America remains healthy. Retail sales in this segment totaled 101.8K YTD (through August), up 9.4% yr/yr and compared to FTR's outlook for the FY of 145.2K, or 8.3% yr/yr growth."

The firm notes slower economic growth in China is being offset a bit by "robust" truck sales in Brazil.

