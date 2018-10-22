CytomX down 10% on CX-072 data

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX -9.7% ) slips on below-average volume in early trade following its announcement of results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PROCLAIM-072, evaluating lead candidate CX-072, alone or in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab) or Roche's Zelboraf (vemurafenib), in patients with advanced unresectable solid tumors. The data were presented at ESMO in Munich.

The objective response rate (ORR) in 38 evaluable patients in the monotherapy arm was 8% (n=3/38). The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 47% (n=18/38).

Dosing in the expansion arm (at a higher dose of 10 mg/kg) is underway.

In 14 evaluable patients who received CX-072 + Yervoy, the ORR was 21% (n=3/14) with a DCR of 43% (n=6/14).

