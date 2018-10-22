Ryanair Holdings +2.5% post H1 results

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY +2.5%) reports H1 revenue growth of 9.3% Y/Y to €4.84B.
Ancillary revenue rose 27% Y/Y to €1.3B & Laudamotion holding increased to 75%
Traffic grew 6% to 76.6M & for FY19 expect s traffic will grow to 141M
Average fare fell 3% to under €46, as Guests were 72.1M (+6% Y/Y).
The company took delivery of 23 new B737s and launched over 100 new S.18 routes.
Agreements were aslo signed with Irish, UK, Italian, Portuguese (pilots) & German (cabin crew) unions.
€540m returned to shareholders via buybacks.
Previously: Ryanair Holdings reports 1H results (Oct. 22)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox