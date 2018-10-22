Opus Bank sinks 15% after Q3 EPS misses, NIM contracts

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) sinks after Q3 EPS misses consensus by 31% and net interest margin contracts on higher deposit costs.

"We continue to battle through the industry-wide headwinds of elevated loan prepayments and rising cost of deposits, which negatively impacted our net interest margin," says President and CEO Stephen H. Gordon.

In addition, losses on two Enterprise Value loan relationships weren't equally offset by reserve releases as they were in prior quarters.

Enterprise Value loans decreased 80% since Q4 2016 to $184.5M as of Sept. 30, 2018, of which 66% is pass-rated. Enterprise Value loans have been further reduced to $168.5M as of Oct. 19, 2018.

Q3 EPS of 25 cents declines from 40 cents in Q2 and 54 cents in Q3 2017.

Q3 net interest margin fell 9 basis points Q/Q to 2.98% on a 14 bps increase in cost of deposits to 0.71% partly offset by higher average yield on loans and investment securities.

Q3 new loan fundings rose 47% to $435.7M from $295.6M in Q2 and up 16% from $375.4M in Q3 2017.

Q3 loan loss provision of $8.2M vs. negative provision of $213,000 in Q2 and negative provision of $10.6M in Q3 2017; net charge-offs of $8.4M, unchanged from Q2 and vs. $1.1M net recoveries in Q3 207.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.75% as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 11.85% at June 30, 2018 and 11.14% at Sept. 30, 2017.

Previously: Opus misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Oct. 22)

Previously: Opus declares $0.11 dividend (Oct. 22)