Nutrien says SQM top shareholder blocking Tianqi deal for personal benefit

Nutrien (NTR -2% ), whose attempt to sell its 24% stake in Chilean lithium miner SQM (SQM -0.4% ) to China's Tianqi Lithium has been stalled in a dispute about competitive risks, accuses SQM’s largest shareholder of blocking the deal for personal benefit.

NTR executive VP Michael Webb told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio over the weekend that Julio Ponce, SQM’s top shareholder and former chairman, was trying to block the $4.1B deal only to keep his dominant position in the company.

“His stance is undoubtedly hypocritical, considering that we know he was trying for a year to sell 80% of his investment in SQM to a number of actors, including Tianqi,” Webb said, adding that NTR would “protect its interests.”

The sale of NTR’s stake in SQM was approved by Chile’s antitrust regulator, but Ponce, through his investment firm Pampa Group, said the deal would give Tianqi, a top competitor, “unrestricted access” to “confidential and sensitive information.”