Fandango makes big move in Latin America

Fandango announces that it signed multi-year deals with exhibitors Cinemark, Cinepolis , National Amusements and Cinemex to add 5K new screens in more than 15 Latin American countries to its platform.

The company says the new deals will bring Fandango's global screen count to more than 45K worldwide.

"We're experiencing tremendous momentum in Latin America, signing new deals with leading cinema chains, enabling us to serve millions of additional moviegoers throughout the region," says Fandango exec Kevin Shepela.

Fandago is a property of Comcast (CMCSA -0.5% ).

