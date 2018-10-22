Novartis' capmatinib shows positive effect in mid-stage lung cancer study

A Phase 2 clinical trial, GEOMETRY mono-1, evaluating Novartis' (NVS -0.4% ) capmatinib (INC280) in adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET exon-14 skipping mutations showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 72.0% (n=18/25) in treatment-naive patients and 39.1% (n=27/69) in previously treated patients.

No new safety signals were observed. 83.8% of treated patients experienced an adverse event (AE), including 33.1% with grade 3 (serious) or grade 4 (life-threatening) AEs.

MET mutation-positive NSCLC represents about 3-4% of total cases.

Novartis in-licensed capmatinib, an oral MET inhibitor, from Incyte (INCY -1.9% ) in 2009.

