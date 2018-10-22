Reuters: Blackstone to buy oil services firm Ulterra for $700M

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) has agreed to acquire Ulterra Drilling Technologies, a manufacturer of drill bits and downhole tools for the oil and gas industry, for ~$700M, Reuters reports.

BX is buying Ulterra, which totaled ~$200M in revenue during 2017 with the fifth-largest share of the global drill bits industry - 8% of the global market share - from fellow P-E firm American Securities, which itself acquired the business in 2016, according to the report.

Ulterra is one of several oilfield services companies which have been shopped around in recent weeks, as increased drilling activity combined with higher oil prices encourages owners to seek a sale.