Morgan Stanley starts LAIX at slight downside

Morgan Stanley initiates LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) at Equal Weight with an $11.50 price target, a 3.4% downside to Friday’s close.

The Chinese AI-based learning company competes with the likes of privately held VIPKID, which raised $500M at an over $3B valuation earlier this year.

LAIX shares are up 0.9% to $11.86 on a bit of a volatile day. Shares are down 6% since the IPO late last month.

