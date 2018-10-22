Some big U.S. lenders to share underwriting models with Credit Karma

Some of the largest U.S. credit-card companies are starting to share closely guarded underwriting models with Credit Karma (KARMA) as part of a new service that will allow Credit Karma users to know with "near certainty" which loans they'll be approved for before they actually apply for them, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In an interview with the WSJ, Credit Karma CEO Kenneth Lin wouldn't disclose which credit-card issuers are participating in the new service, but said it included two of the five largest. The five largest are American Express (AXP -1% ), Bank of America (BAC -1.5% ), Capital One Financial (COF -0.8% ), Citigroup (C -1.2% ), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.5% ), according to the Nilson Report.