Merck's Keytruda shows treatment benefit in late-stage HNSCC study

Preliminary data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-048, evaluating Merck's (MRK -0.1% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), alone and with chemo, for the first-line treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) showed a treatment effect. The results are being presented today at ESMO in Munich.

Overall survival (OS) improved 39% in patients receiving KEYTRUDA alone compared to a regimen called EXTREME [Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.4% ) Erbitux (cetuximab) + chemo].

In patients receiving KEYTRUDA + the same chemo agents in EXTREME, OS improved 23% compared to Erbitux + the chemo agents regardless of PD-L1 expression.

At data cutoff, there were no differences in progression-free survival.

#ESMO