Virtusa and Moxtra team up to help financial service firms engage clients

Virtusa (VRTU +0.9% ) and Moxtra form an alliance to develop and deploy products that help financial services firms enhance client engagement through the transaction process.

The solutions are designed "accelerate the implementation of high-value and high-touch digital experiences that significantly reduce exception resolution times and enhance client engagement," according to the companies' statement.

Virtusa is a provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT outsourcing services, and Moxtra provides private, secure collaboration software services that help clients fast-track high-value financial transactions.

