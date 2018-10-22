NuCana down 6% on NUC-3373 data

Thinly traded NuCana (NCNA -6.4% ) is down on average volume following its announcement of additional data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating NUC-3373 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

In 36 metastatic patients, 8.3% (n=3/36) experienced stable cancer with responses lasting more than nine months at data cutoff.

NUC-3373 is an analog of the chemo agent 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) that the company say has the same efficacy with less side effects, including hand-foot syndrome (redness, swelling and pain in the palms of the hand or soles of the feet).

