Halliburton sinks after guiding Q4 EPS at below consensus $0.37-$0.40

Halliburton (HAL -2.3% ) falls as much as 3.5% after warning it expects Q4 EPS of $0.37-$0.40, well below analyst consensus of $0.49, amid ongoing weakness in the North American hydraulic fracturing market.

HAL sees fracking work in Q4 to decline by a low double-digit percentage but it will not cut costs or infrastructure during the downturn, as it expects the U.S. onshore sector to find a bottom in the quarter as producers reset 2019 budgets, the company said in its earnings conference call.

HAL has seen demand for oilfield services weaken as U.S. producers trim spending and transportation bottlenecks in the Permian Basin pushed the price of regional crude lower.