BofAML: Semi correction normal, here's what to buy

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says a 10% correction of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index happens one to two times a year and the current one is the tenth since the recovery began in 2010.
Analyst Vivek Arya says corrections average around 19%, suggesting the potential for another 5% downside to this current downturn.
Good news: The recoveries tend to lead to 45%+ gains on average.
Arya sees an “attractive risk-reward scenario once the volatility subsides” and recommends high-quality, large-cap names like (NVDA +1.5%), (AVGO +0.6%), (TXN +1.3%) and smid caps like (MRVL -1.2%), (AMD +6.8%), (NXPI -1.1%), and (ON -0.1%).
Texas Instruments reports earnings tomorrow after the market closes.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox