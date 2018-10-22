BofAML: Semi correction normal, here's what to buy

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says a 10% correction of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index happens one to two times a year and the current one is the tenth since the recovery began in 2010.

Analyst Vivek Arya says corrections average around 19%, suggesting the potential for another 5% downside to this current downturn.

Good news: The recoveries tend to lead to 45%+ gains on average.

Arya sees an “attractive risk-reward scenario once the volatility subsides” and recommends high-quality, large-cap names like (NVDA +1.5% ), (AVGO +0.6% ), (TXN +1.3% ) and smid caps like (MRVL -1.2% ), (AMD +6.8% ), (NXPI -1.1% ), and (ON -0.1% ).

Texas Instruments reports earnings tomorrow after the market closes.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.