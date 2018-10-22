Ionis Pharma's danvatirsen shows positive effect in mid-stage head and neck cancer study; shares up 4%

Results from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS +3.7% ) antisense drug danvatirsen (AZD9150), combined with AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.4% ) PD-L1 inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab), in patients with recurrent metastatic head and neck cancer showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at ESMO in Munich.

Patients receiving the combo showed a response rate of 23%, including a 7% complete response rate, double the rate for durvalumab alone.

Advancement into Phase 2 triggered a $17.5M milestone payment to IONS from AZN.

#ESMO