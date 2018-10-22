BASF plans Finnish battery plant, signs Nornickel supply deal

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.2% ) says it will partner with Russia's Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) on a nickel and cobalt supply agreement to produce batteries for the European market.

BASF says it plans to build a battery production plant in Harjavalta, Finland, next to Nornickel's nickel and cobalt refinery, and has signed a long-term, market-based supply deal for nickel and cobalt feedstocks from the refinery.

BASF says the investment is part of its €400M ($450M) plan announced last year and builds upon initial battery materials production started in Harjavalta in 2018; startup is planned for late 2020, enabling the supply of ~300K/year full electric vehicles with BASF battery materials.