McDonald's earnings preview

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is due to report earnings tomorrow before the opening bell.

Analysts expect the restaurant operator to disclose revenue of $5.29B off of a 3.6% increase in comparable sales. U.S. comparable sales growth of 2.4% is anticipated.

Operating margin of 44.3% of sales is expected from McDonald's along with EPS of $1.99.

Options trading on MCD implies a move up or down of ~4% after the earnings hit.

Shares of McDonald's are down 2.7% YTD, which ranks 29th out of the 46 publicly-traded restaurants stocks with a market cap of over $50M.