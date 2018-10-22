B. Riley cautious on II-VI, Fabrinet after Coherent drop

B. Riley is out cautious on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) after Coherent’s downward Q4 preliminary results, which confirmed that the Chinese industrial laser market is still weak.

The firm says II-VI and Fabrinet have notable exposure to the market, with Fabrinet serving as the contract manufacturer for Coherent’s industrial lasers and II-VI getting about 10% of its revenue from China.

B. Riley rates both companies at Neutral with II-VI at a $54 target and Fabrinet at $52.

IIVI shares are down 0.9% to $38.62.

FN shares are up 0.1% to $45.07.

