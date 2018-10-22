Tech | On the Move

B. Riley cautious on II-VI, Fabrinet after Coherent drop

|About: Fabrinet (FN)|By:, SA News Editor

B. Riley is out cautious on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) after Coherent’s downward Q4 preliminary results, which confirmed that the Chinese industrial laser market is still weak.

The firm says II-VI and Fabrinet have notable exposure to the market, with Fabrinet serving as the contract manufacturer for Coherent’s industrial lasers and II-VI getting about 10% of its revenue from China. 

B. Riley rates both companies at Neutral with II-VI at a $54 target and Fabrinet at $52. 

IIVI shares are down 0.9% to $38.62. 

FN shares are up 0.1% to $45.07.       

