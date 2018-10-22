Taubman Centers upgraded to buy by Sandler as the worst is over

Taubman Centers (TCO -0.2%) gets upgrade to buy from hold by Sandler O'Neill analyst Alexander Goldfarb, says the stock's decline this year makes it a "good entry point" as comps should improve from hereon in.
TCO earlier rose as much as 1.2% to $54.56.
Price target increased to $64 from $58; in recent trading down 4 cents at $54.13.
Tailwinds should help the company compared with last year's high store closures; occupancy should improve as backfill tenants start to open.
TCO is past the "worst" of retailer bankruptcies and less-than-impressive initial development yields of three big U.S. projects, Goldfarb writes.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Previously: Taubman Centers bets on high-end offerings to revitalize malls (Aug. 16)
