Taubman Centers upgraded to buy by Sandler as the worst is over

Taubman Centers (TCO -0.2% ) gets upgrade to buy from hold by Sandler O'Neill analyst Alexander Goldfarb, says the stock's decline this year makes it a "good entry point" as comps should improve from hereon in.

TCO earlier rose as much as 1.2% to $54.56.

Price target increased to $64 from $58; in recent trading down 4 cents at $54.13.

Tailwinds should help the company compared with last year's high store closures; occupancy should improve as backfill tenants start to open.

TCO is past the "worst" of retailer bankruptcies and less-than-impressive initial development yields of three big U.S. projects, Goldfarb writes.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

