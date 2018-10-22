Banks see customers pull billions from accounts that don't pay interest: WSJ

Now that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for almost three years, customers are pulling out billions of dollars from accounts that don't pay interest--mostly business and consumer checking accounts--and putting their money into higher-yielding alternatives, the Wall Street Journal reports.

At the four biggest U.S. banks--JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.1% ), Bank of America (BAC -2.1% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -1.6% ), and Citigroup (C -1.9% )--U.S. deposits that don't earn any interest fell 5% combined in Q3. Over the past year ended June 30, customers withdrew more than $30B from non-interest-bearing U.S. bank accounts, according to FDIC data.

The deposits are lucrative for banks because banks can use the no-cost deposits to make loans, and as short-term interest rates rise, so do their profits from the loans.

