Agenus down 7% on PD-1/CTLA-4 program data

Agenus (AGEN -6.6% ) is down on below-average volume following the presentation of clinical data at ESMO on anti-PD-l antibody AGEN2034 and anti-CTLA-4 antibody AGEN1884.

The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 68% (n=52/76) in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors receiving AGEN2034, although the specific response rate is not provided.

The DCR in the combo arm was 44% (n=7/16) which appears to include one responder.

The company has a steep hill to climb to compete with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1/CTLA-4 combo of Opdivo + Yervoy.

#ESMO