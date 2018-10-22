InterContinental post RevPAR update

InterContinental Hotels (IHG -1.1% ) discloses Q3 RevPAR tallies.

The company reports flat RevPar for the America region vs. +1.9% consensus (per Bloomberg) and a 2.5% gain for the EMEA region vs. +3.2% consensus. RevPAR also missed expectations for the Greater China business, +4.8% vs. +6.2% consensus.

China update: "There was mid-single digit RevPAR growth in tier 1 and tier 2 cities and a slight decline in tier 3 and tier 4 cities which was driven by new supply in Sanya and difficult trading conditions in Changbaishan; excluding these locations, tier 3 and tier 4 cities also saw mid-single digit RevPAR growth. Hong Kong SAR was up 5.2% and Macau SAR up 3.8%, both driven by gains in rate.

Overall outlook: "The fundamentals for our industry remain strong. We are confident in the outlook for the remainder of the year and in our ability to deliver industry-leading net rooms growth over the medium term."

SEC Form 6-K