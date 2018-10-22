Bloomberg: Boeing in talks with Lufthansa for $5B widebody order

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF, OTCQX:DLAKY) is giving Boeing (BA -0.4% ) a shot at winning its next widebody order with 787 Dreamliners, presenting a challenge to Airbus’s effort to sell more A350 jets to the German carrier, Bloomberg reports.

Lufthansa has requested proposals from both Boeing and Airbus and is looking to order ~20 jets in an estimated $5B deal, and is asking the planemakers to include a way to get rid of its aging A340 models in any deal, according to the report.

Lufthansa already has ordered 25 A350s, 12 of which it will have in operation by year-end, and holds options for 30 more.