Vornado to start 220 Central Park South closings this week: The Real Deal

After more than five years after construction started at 220 Central Park South, Vornado (VNO -0.9% ) expects to start closings this week, The Real Deal reports, citing undisclosed sources.

Brokers have been told that the building is more than 70% sold, even though Vornado hasn't disclosed and official sales update in three years; the last update--in late 2015 reported contracts valued at $1.1B six weeks after sales began.

The building's top penthouse, at 23,000 square feet, was priced at $250M, and a quadplex of 11,000 square feet at $150M. If either closes at those prices, they would set a new record, beating Michael Dell's $100.4M penthouse at One57.

Previously: Vornado reports items affecting Q3 financial results (Oct. 10)