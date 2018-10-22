Tech lunch break: Semis rebound on positive BofAML note

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 0.81%, the S&P 500 IT Index is up 0.78% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 0.2% compared to the 0.4% drop for the S&P 500.

Semi: Semiconductors gain as two AMD +4.9% target boosts and a positive BofAML note on the sector overcome Micron -1.7% weakness after a Raymond James initiation.

Industrial laser stocks are down after Coherent -7.2% provided lower Q4 preliminary results partly on Chinese weakness, which led to B. Riley coming out cautious on II-VI -2.1% and Fabrinet -1.2% .

Earnings after close: Cadence Design Systems +1% , Logitech +1.7% .

Earnings before tomorrow's open: Verizon, Corning.

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

Today's top stories:

Previously: B. Riley cautious on II-VI, Fabrinet after Coherent drop (Oct. 22)

Previously: Coherent dips 6.7% on lower preliminary Q4 results (Oct. 22)

Previously: Nomura says Buy to Intel (update) (Oct. 22)

Previously: AMD +6.4% after two target boosts (Oct. 22)

Previously: Raymond James resumes Micron at Market Perform (Oct. 22)

Previously: BofAML: Semi correction normal, here's what to buy (Oct. 22)