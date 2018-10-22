Investors bid up shipping stocks

Shipping stocks are higher on the day after the Baltic Dry Index shows a gain for the third consecutive day. The index currently stands at 1,576 vs. the 52-week trading range of $948 to $1,774.

A +4% surge in Chinese stocks today earlier is also providing a big sentiment lift for shipping stocks trading in the U.S.

Finally, the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Universal Post Union is seen as supportive of international shipping rates across categories.