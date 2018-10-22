Kura down 14% on modest HNSCC/SCC potential for tipifarnib

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Kura Oncology's (KURA -14.1% ) lead candidate tipifarnib in patients with HRAS-positive squamous cell carcinomas (SCC) showed a positive effect that appears to disappoint investors. The data were presented at ESMO in Munich.

The confirmed response rate in 17 patients with HRAS+ head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) was 35% (n=6/17). The disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 59% (n=10/17). The response rate was 46% (n=6/13) in HNSCC/SCC patients with HRAS mutant allele frequency greater than 20% with a DCR of 62% (n=8/13).

No meaningful clinical benefit was observed in patients with an HRAS mutant allele frequency less than 20%, a patient population representing 95% of the overall HNSCC population.

