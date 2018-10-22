Transocean wins new contracts, fleet status report says

Transocean's (RIG -2.2% ) latest fleet status report shows further contract awards amid a market recovery, highlighted by a new contract for a currently idle drillship to begin work offshore China.

RIG reports its Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 drillship won a three-well contract with China's CNOOC, which is expected to start in February 2019 and end in June 2019; the contract also includes plus two one-well options.

RIG also says the Henry Goodrich semi-submersible drilling rig was awarded a one-year contract extension with Husky energy offshore eastern Canada with a $275K dayrate, set to end in November 2019.

The Transocean Leader semi-submersible rig was awarded a three-well contract in the U.K. North Sea by Hurricane Energy, and the Paul B. Loyd, Jr. semi-submersible rig was awarded a two-well contract by BP; dayrates were not disclosed.