Saudi Arabia got big breaks for its $20B investment in Blackstone fund: Bloomberg

One way Blackstone Group (BX -0.8% ) rewarded the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for pledging as much as $20B for the private equity firm's infrastructure fund is through a fee discount; for every dollar than any other investor pays Blackstone to oversee its cash, Saudi Arable would pay 15 cents less, Bloomberg reports.

The terms face scrutiny after the apparent killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey.

Concessions seem to be in the form of lower fees as well as certain rights and provisions; for example, Blackstone will "consult with and consider opinions" of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund on deals involving a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which may allow PIF to abstain from some deals.

Other large investors in the fund are the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System, the Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois, and the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, as well as the New Mexico State Investment Council.

