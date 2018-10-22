Commodities  | On the Move

Lonmin wins $200M China loan deal ahead of Sibanye deal

|About: Lonmin plc (LNMIF)|By:, SA News Editor

Struggling platinum miner Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) says it raised $200M through a metal-for-loan deal with a Chinese state-backed company, providing improved liquidity as it awaits the closure of Sibanye-Stillwater's (SBGL -2.5%) takeover of the company.

Under the deal, Lonmin will repay most of the loan by delivering platinum and palladium over three years to a subsidiary of Jiangxi Copper, China’s top copper producer.

Lonmin also says it will settle its $150M pre-existing term loan and cancel its other pre-existing undrawn facilities with both its South African rand and U.S. dollar lender groups.

Lonmin still expects to release 3,700 employees before the end of the year.

